Make pupils sensitive, honest: President to teachers

NEW DELHI: On Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu gave away national awards to teachers selected from across the country for their extraordinary contribution in the field of education.

Happiness lab, gamified assessments, home-based education visits, preventing child marriages and an automated school bell made of recycled materials are among the feats that have bagged National Teachers Awards for 82 teachers.

The President urged the teaching fraternity to prepare students to be sensitive, honest, sincere and enterprising, besides preparing them educationally.

Moving ahead in life is a success, but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others, she said. “We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. Teaching these values to students is the duty of teachers,” she said, adding that teachers play the most important role in the success of any education system. Murmu was a teacher before being appointed as governor and thereafter the President.

“Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility,” the President said.