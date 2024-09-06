Man gets woman drunk, rapes her on roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, arrested

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, a man first forced a rag picker woman to consume liquor and then raped her on the roadside.

The incident which happened on Wednesday, came to light after the video of the rape shot by unidentified persons went viral over social media on Thursday.

Later, police arrested the accused Lokesh, based on the video.

According to the police, “The accused promised to marry the woman, then made her consume alcohol and subsequently raped her. Shockingly, instead of stopping the crime, some people who were passing by possibly shot the videos of the ghastly crime."

With Ujjain being the home district of Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the state Congress chief Jitu Patwari attacked the government vigorously over the incident.