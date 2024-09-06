One dies, several others injured as militants fire rockets at ex-CM house in Manipur

GUWAHATI: One person died and several others were injured after suspected militants fire a “rocket” at Manipur.

The deceased was identified as RK Rabei (70) of Moirang Pheewangbam Leikei.

The incident occurred at the house of former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng Singh in Moirang area of Meitei-majority Bishnupur district at around 3:30 pm. The rockets were fired from an elevated area in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district.

The range of the rockets was estimated to be over 3km as per police sources. Police also said the militants also fired several rounds from the hills towards the Bishbupur district.

A local told this newspaper an ambulance evacuated the injured to a hospital. The police cordoned off the area.

“It happened just next to my house. The victims were busy erecting a pandal for an upcoming religious function when they were hit by the splinters of a rocket,” he said.