Puja Khedkar says she is ready for disability test

NEW DELHI: Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday of her willingness to undergo a medical examination at AIIMS, following allegations from the Delhi Police that one of her disability certificates may be forged.

Khedkar, who faces charges of cheating and fraudulently securing benefits from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas, made this offer during her anticipatory bail hearing. Her senior counsel stated, “She is prepared for a medical examination to clear any doubts regarding her disability. First, they questioned her name change, and now they doubt her disability. She is ready to go to AIIMS for evaluation.”

Justice Subramonium Prasad has scheduled the next hearing for September 26, granting the police’s request for an additional 10 days to complete their investigation. Meanwhile, Khedkar’s interim protection from arrest remains in place.