Ranchi Diary | BJP’s Corona vaccine killing people: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the BJP ‘forcefully and cleverly administered a ‘wrong’ Corona vaccine to the people of the country, due to which a large number of people are dying prematurely these days. Holding Corona vaccine responsible for the death of 12 aspirants who lost their lives in the run organised all over the state to compete for the post of excise constables here, Soren said that wrong vaccine is killing the youths in India and young people are losing their lives due to simple diseases. The vaccine, which was rejected all over the world, was forcibly given to Indians to collect donations, he said.

National e-governance award for IAS officer

Jharkhand cadre IAS Manish Ranjan has been given the National Award for e-Governance (NAeG) during the 27th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG). Manish Ranjan has been given this award for better implementation of drinking water schemes in Jharkhand by launching the JHAR-JAL portal while working as the Secretary of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. He is currently posted as Director, Sri Krishna Institute of Public Administration. The National Awards for e-Governance is known to be a prestigious digital governance recognition in India.

Read-a-thon organised in schools across state

Under the Reading Campaign being conducted from August 27 to September 9, a Read- a- thon with a theme ‘Drop Everything and Read’ was organised in all the schools across the State on Tuesday. During the event, school children read for at least 30 minutes in different schools. Along with the children, teachers and community members also participated in it. The Read- a- thon is a major part of the reading campaign organized by Jharkhand Education Project Council in collaboration with IPEL, UNICEF and Room to Read India. Several thousand children in government schools, studied simultaneously at a time during the Read – a - Thon.

