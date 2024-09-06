Uttar Pradesh school principal suspends seven-year-old student for bringing non-veg food

The principal of a private school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, suspended a nursery student for allegedly bringing a non-vegetarian meal in his lunchbox, IndiaToday reported.
The matter came to light after a video of a heated argument between the principal and the child's mother went viral, leading the public to demand action against the principal.
The video was reportedly shot by one of the parents.
“We don’t want to teach children with such morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-veg food to school,” the principal told the child's mother, alleging that the student had talked about feeding non-veg food to fellow students and “converting them to Islam.”
However, the child's mother refuted the principal's allegations, stating that her seven-year-old son couldn't even comprehend such issues. The principal responded by claiming that the child learns these ideas at home
The principal also said that the student's name had been removed from the school's register because the parents of other students had expressed concerns.
The mother also alleged that students at the school argue over Hindu-Muslim issues and accused another student in the same class of frequently attacking and troubling her child.
Meanwhile, in response to the widely viral video, which lasts almost seven minutes, the Amroha police said that the District Inspector of Schools (DIS) has taken action and a three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate and take further action in the matter.