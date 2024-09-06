Uttar Pradesh school principal suspends seven-year-old student for bringing non-veg food

The principal of a private school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, suspended a nursery student for allegedly bringing a non-vegetarian meal in his lunchbox, IndiaToday reported.

The matter came to light after a video of a heated argument between the principal and the child's mother went viral, leading the public to demand action against the principal.

The video was reportedly shot by one of the parents.

“We don’t want to teach children with such morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-veg food to school,” the principal told the child's mother, alleging that the student had talked about feeding non-veg food to fellow students and “converting them to Islam.”