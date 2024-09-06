Wolf attacks brings life to a standstill in UP's Bahraich

In the wake of wolf attacks, life has come to a standstill in the Mahsi subdivision of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

An eight-year-old boy was injured in a wolf attack on Friday. The boy was playing outside his ome in the Mahsi tehsil, his parents claimed.

The boy has suffered injuries, including some on his face, and has been hospitalized, PTI reported quoting a government doctor.

According to TOI wolf attacks have killed at least nine people and injured 24, causing widespread panic.

TOI report said that in the panic-stricken village, children have stopped venturing out and schools are deserted. Farmers do not go to the fields and markets mostly remain shut.

Villagers have organised themselves into groups taking turns to patrol the areas and ensure safety of their kids and livestock.

The administration, according to the Indian Express, led by the state forest department, has one by one captured four wolves. A combing operation for at least two other animals that are believed to be active in the area is currently ongoing.

The TOI report said that to address the crisis, a four-member team from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, arrived in Bahraich on Tuesday night to study the pattern of the atttacks, develop strategies for their capture, and offer guidance on mitigation man-animal conflicts.