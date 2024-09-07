1 lynched, another injured over goat theft in Begusarai

PATNA: An irate mob lynched a youth and thrashed another on the suspicion of being goat thieves in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Friday, the police said. The injured identified by cops as Rahul Kumar Paswan (25) is battling for his life at a government hospital.

The incident took place when the victims were allegedly escaping after stealing a goat belonging to Manoj Paswan, a resident of Bhawanandpur village in Begusarai. The motorbike of the victims hit against a road divider. As a result, they were caught by the mob.

The mob then tied the alleged thieves to a tree and thrashed them with lathis and iron rods causing grievous injuries. Later, one of the injured identified as Mohit Kumar (24), a resident of Birpur West village, died of his injuries.

Begusarai SP Maneesh said that Rohit worked as a daily-wager in Rajasthan. He had come to his native place recently. On Friday, Rohit along with Rahul was caught by an angry mob, which mercilessly thrashed them.

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of the people who took law into their hands. Nobody will be spared whosoever they may be. Action will be taken on the basis of evidence,” the SP said, adding that the deceased’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Security tightened in villages

The incident has sparked off tension and the police have intensified patrolling in the area as a precautionary measure.