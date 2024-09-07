Army’s anti-terror mission reaches 600 J&K villagers

NEW DELHI: In yet another move to strengthen the counter-terrorist arrangements in the Jammu region of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the Army has initiated training Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

“Approximately 600 individuals are currently undergoing intensive training in the operation of automatic rifles, squad post drills, and minor tactics. The training is conducted at the unit level, in proximity to their respective villages, ensuring that the VDGs can quickly apply their skills in real-world scenarios. The training is meticulously structured, with each VDG unit receiving a minimum of three-day training programme,” sources said.

The initiative aims to equip these civilians with the skills necessary to protect their villages from terrorist threats, thereby bolstering the region’s overall security framework.

“In addition to the training, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) are being issued to the VDGs through a coordinated effort between the Army’s Ordnance Depots and the JKP. These rifles are a crucial component of the VDGs’ armament, further empowering them,” sources further added.

The initiative assumes significance in the wake of the rise in attacks on the forces and the people in the Jammu region, indicating a shift in terror activities. The Jammu region and the border spanning it begin from Chenab, and the total length of the international border (IB) with Pakistan stretches for approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu. Then, the 740 km of Line of Control starts, and it is identified from parts of Jammu to Leh.

A collaboration of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the training efforts are being led by formations of the Army, with additional support from instructors and training aids sourced from the Corps Battle School in Sarol. This collaboration ensures that the VDGs receive instruction from highly skilled personnel, enhancing the effectiveness of the training.