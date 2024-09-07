BJP confident of J&K win, says it enjoys support of women & youth

NEW DELHI: The BJP leadership is optimistic about the party’s prospects in the elections for the 90-member J&K assembly. In an interview with this newspaper, Tarun Chugh, the BJP’s in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and national general secretary, attributed the party’s hope to significant support from women and youth, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP is poised to achieve a historic victory.

Chugh described J&K’s transformation into a global tourism hub as a key factor driving the party’s confidence. He predicted that BJP’s growing support will shock traditional parties of Abdullahs, Muftis and Congress. “The BJP, led by PM Modi’s vision, is confident of scripting history with massive support coming from women and the youth in the J&K elections,” said Chugh.

On the party’s manifesto, he said J&K’s all-round development is one of the priorities of the BJP and the party’s manifesto reflected its objectives. “The BJP manifesto is people’s manifesto and their dreams that would come true,” he said.

On being asked about BJP’s priorities, he said the party’s primary objective in J&K is to restore the region’s statehood. “Restoring the statehood is BJP’s top priority. PM Modi has assured the people of the restoration of statehood after the assembly elections, as the situation normalises,” he said.

Citing the BJP’s increased vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections as a sign of public approval, Chugh noted that the vote shares of the National Conference and PDP had declined, showing how the people, especially women and youth, have rejected these parties.

Asked how confident the BJP is about coming into power in J&K, Chugh said, “The BJP is sure to make history in J&K powered by its emergence as the world tourism capital and a growth engine of Indian tourism. The groundswell of support for the BJP will be a big shock for the feudal parties of Abdullahs, Muftis as well as for the Congress.”

“J&K has moved away from terrorism to tourism and people are witnessing a new era of development,”he said.