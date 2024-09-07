Bomb threat: Flight to Frankfurt from Mumbai diverted to Turkey

NEW DELHI: A Vistara flight en route to Frankfurt from Mumbai was diverted to Erzurum Airport in Turkey due to a bomb threat onboard on Friday. Flight number UK27 made a precautionary landing at Erzurum Airport at 7:05 pm (IST).

According to a Vistara spokesperson, the authorities were immediately alerted and security agencies took a complete mandatory check of the aircraft. The passengers and cabin crew onboard were safely evacuated.

“Vistara flight UK 27 operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on September 6, 2024 has been diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

According to sources, a cabin crew member found a written bomb threat in one of the toilets of the plane and alerted about the security threat onboard.

The airline on social media platform said, “Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

Alert cabin crew

