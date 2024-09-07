Both in Pakistan and China borders we are strong: Army Vice Chief

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is "strong"as far as its borders along China and Pakistan are concerned, said Lieutenant (Lt) General (Gen) NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on Monday. VCOAS was in Chennai to review the Passing Out Parade (PoP) of newly commissioned officers of the Army.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani said, "Indian Army is always ready for new threats. Both in the Pakistan and China borders we are strong and the Indian army is always ready to face any threats."

Indian Army has long territorial borders, which also include the undemarcated, with both Pakistan and China.

With Pakistan, India shares a total of 3,323 km border which is divided into three parts: the International Border (IB) (approximately 2,400 km from Gujarat to the north banks of Chenab in Akhnoor in Jammu), the Line of Control (LoC), (740 km long and runs from parts of Jammu to parts of Leh) and the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) (110 km long dividing the Siachen region extending from NJ 9842 to Indira Col in the north.)

With China, the length of the border, as per the Ministry of Home is 3488km which is not fully demarcated. There has been a dense deployment of troops in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020 which started with a standoff situation. There exist two remaining standoff points for which negotiations between India and China continue at multiple levels.