Don’t allow construction in regulated areas near heritage sites, KMC told

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has decided to write to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), urging it not to grant permission for any construction within regulated or prohibited areas near protected heritage sites without mandatory approval from it.

The issue of unauthorised construction in West Bengal’s capital was discussed in a meeting last month, during which applications seeking approval were reviewed.

Taking note of this practice, which violates regulations, NMA chairman KK Basa issued directives to request that the municipal body refrain from issuing commencement certificates for proposed constructions if the NMA has not granted its approval.

“The chairperson of the NMA directed that a letter be sent to the KMC, similar to the previous one sent to the DDA. This letter should emphasize that the Authority has been receiving numerous applications after construction has already commenced or been completed.

Therefore, KMC should be requested to issue commencement certificates for proposed constructions in the regulated area of a protected monument only after permission has been granted by the NMA,” stated the minutes of the meeting.

Last year, the Authority wrote to the Reserve Bank of India, requesting it to advise national banks not to disburse loans for construction until the building plan has been sanctioned by the NMA. The NMA, which operates under the Ministry of Culture, was established to protect and preserve monuments and sites.

It is mandatory to obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the agency before undertaking any repairs, construction, or development work within a 300-metre radius of approximately 3,700 protected structures or sites under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India.

According to NMA representatives, several municipal agencies across states have been allowing construction without NMA approval, leading to unnecessary complications for property owners, institutions, and individuals.

