ED seizes gold worth Rs 8 crore from bizman close to Dr Sandip Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized Rs 8 crore worth of gold from a businessman allegedly connected to Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr Ghosh is currently in CBI custody in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata hospital. The CBI has also charged Dr Ghosh with multiple financial irregularities at the hospital.

Sources in ED, which picked up the businessman from his Salt Lake home, said that the investigating agency is also looking at other connections where Dr Ghosh used to keep the illegal money he used to get from all the alleged medical scams.

On Friday, the ED took an aide of Ghosh to some properties as part of the probe, according to media reports. On the same day, ED also conducted raids at the residences of Ghosh and three of his associates across multiple locations, including Kolkata and Howrah as part of the investigation.

Following the raids, the agency detained Prasun Chatterjee, a close aide of Dr Ghosh. Chatterjee, who worked as a data entry operator at the National Medical College, was also taken to Ghosh’s property at Canning town in West Bengal.

The CBI had, on September 2, arrested Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and hospital, which is under intense scrutiny over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month.

Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital.

Sandip Ghosh has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

Meanwhile the nurses and doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital took out a protest rally to Raj Bhavan and submitted a deputation demanding that the Governor should intervene to speed up the investigation process as the case is now lying with the CBI.

A senior nurse of the hospital said “ Why is the Governor still silent. We want him to answer why CBI is taking so long time to arrest all the accused in the rape and murder of our colleague, a 31 year-old post graduate trainee doctor.”