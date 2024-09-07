Four from Rajasthan killed, six injured as SUV rams into truck in MP

VIDISHA: Four people from Rajasthan were killed and six others accompanying them injured when their SUV rammed into a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on the Biaora-Bina highway under Lateri police station limits, a police official said.

"A group of 10 persons, including seven women, from Jhalawad in Rajasthan was returning from a pilgrimage when their SUV rammed into a truck. Two women and as many men were killed in the accident," he said.

The deceased were identified as Kishanlal Lodha (60), Vinod Kumar Mali (34), Vardi Bai Lodha (70) and Rajbai Bheel (48), the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident.

"Saddening news has been received about the death of four people from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in a road accident while returning from Bageshwar Dham in Lateri block under Vidisha district. The district administration has been directed to provide proper treatment to the seriously injured," Yadav said in a post on X.