Lucknow building collapse: Death toll climbs to eight, CM Adityanath visits injured at hospital

LUCKNOW: The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area climbed to eight, with rescue teams pulling out three more bodies from the debris early Sunday, officials reported.

The three-storey Harmilap building collapsed around 5 pm on Saturday, following intense rainfall that led to waterlogging in the area.

Rescue efforts have saved 28 individuals, with the injured rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma said there is a minimum possibility of someone still being trapped inside.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital here to meet those injured in the incident after returning from Ambedkar Nagar.

"Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Joint Hospital today.

Enquired about their well-being and gained information from the doctors about their treatment," he said in a post on X.