New Aadhar applicants need to share NRC application receipt number: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Four Assam districts have more Aadhar card holders than their projected population, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The four districts are Barpeta, Dhubri (both in lower Assam), Morigaon and Nagaon (both in central Assam). The Muslims are a majority in these districts. Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh.

“We found that 103.74 per cent of people were issued Aadhar cards in Barpeta, 103.48 per cent in Dhubri, 101.74 per cent in Morigaon and 100.68 per cent in Nagaon. Definitely, suspected immigrants managed to take Aadhar,” Sarma said.

He said the state government would issue fresh guidelines within the next 10 days whereby people applying for Aadhar cards from October 1 would be required to share their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number.

“You have to be an NRC applicant whether or not you made it to NRC. You will not get Aadhar in Assam if you have not applied for NRC. We will minutely examine everything and make the process tough and stringent,” Sarma said.