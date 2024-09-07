Police constable rapes practising lawyer in Raipur, arrested

Raipur: A police constable of the state police academy at Chandkhuri in Raipur was arrested for allegedly raping a practising lawyer twice on the 4th and 5th of September at an isolated area here.and sent to jail on judicial remand, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the student was reportedly acquainted with the accused Chandramani Sharma, 29, for the past couple of months, called him over the phone to assist her in interpreting some provisions of the new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that came into effect on 1 July.

The accused constable agreed to her request and visited her office. Later, he asked the woman's lawyer to accompany him in his car, coerced her to drink liquor and raped her at some secluded place in Naya Raipur. Later, she was again raped by him at her rented house. Both are unmarried.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case of rape was registered at Mana police station under Section 62 and 351 (2) of the BNS Act and a medical test of both was carried out.

The accused has been remanded to jail on Friday, said Bhavesh Gautam, Mana police station in-charge told The New Indian Express.