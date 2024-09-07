Ragpicker forced to drink alcohol, raped in broad daylight on Ujjain road

BHOPAL: The spine-chilling incident of a ragpicker allegedly being raped on the footpath of a busy crossing in Ujjain in broad daylight has triggered outrage.

The video of the shocking incident went viral on the social media on Thursday. The accused, who first forced the woman to drink liquor and then raped her in full public view, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, Ujjain SP Pradip Sharma told this newspaper on Friday.

The police said that preliminary probe has revealed that the accused, identified as Lokesh, first lured the woman by promising to marry her, then made her drink alcohol and then raped her.

Despite the shocking incident taking place in full public view, none tried to help the woman nor informed the police. Instead, some passers-by shot a video of the man raping the woman.

A year back, a mentally challenged 12-year-old girl too was reportedly raped in Ujjain. The minor in semi-naked condition travelled through many residential areas of the same city, but none came to her help.

“The incident of rape of a woman on the footpath in broad daylight in Ujjain, is extremely horrifying. Today the whole country is stunned as to where our society is heading? According to reports, people passing by were making videos instead of saving the woman. Humanity has been tarnished by such an incident on the holy land of Ujjain,” Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on social media platform ‘X’ on Friday.

MPCC chief Jitu Patwari and former CM Kamal Nath also questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Responding to the Congress attack on the state government, state BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma said, “Bereft of major issues, Congress leaders are trying to defame the state.”

Blatant apathy

The accused, identified as Lokesh, first lured the woman by promising to marry her, then made her drink alcohol and then raped her. Despite the shocking incident taking place in full public view, none tried to help the woman nor informed cops. Some passers-by shot a video of the man raping the woman, instead.