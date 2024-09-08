Boy kills self after argument with father in UP's Ballia

BALLIA: A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after an argument with his father in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The teenager's body was found hanging from a tree in a village in the Khejuri area on Saturday.

Khejuri SHO Anita Singh said the body was sent for post-mortem. She said the boy's father slapped him a few days ago for not doing any work, after which he had left home.

His family members had launched a search for the boy before his body was discovered, the officer said.

It appears to be a case of suicide by hanging. A detailed probe is underway, she added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)