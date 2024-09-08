IDS to conduct maiden 'CORE' programme to foster jointness, integration among senior military officers

The Indian Armed Forces are taking dynamic steps towards modernisation, both in concepts and inventory. Therefore, it becomes imperative for senior military leaders to stay abreast with changing geo-political dynamics and futuristic combat scenarios augmented by disruptive technologies and advancements to take comprehensive decisions.

This step is in consonance with comprehensive changes being made by the HQ IDS under a long term plan which will ultimately shape into the Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC).

In May 2023, around 100 officers (Major & Lieutenant Colonels and equivalent) from the Army, Air Force and Navy were moved on cross-postings in all arms and services, including logistics, aviation and artillery.

Further, in June 2023, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) paved the way for a common Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for senior officers serving in two-star and three-star ranks of the armed forces; the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. This will further be extended to the other ranks in future.

The ACR is a method adopted for an objective and impartial assessment of the character, conduct, capabilities and performance of an officer. Currently, for posting in combined or tri-services appointments, the selection system is based on parent service-specific parameters.

This year around June, in a bit towards jointness in training, a joint training team was established at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and around 40 selected officers for the first time were put under training.

The HQ IDS is introducing step-by-step reforms that will ultimately lead to an integrated operational environment functioning under the Integrated Theatre Commands, with joint force structures.

“With CDS pro-actively overseeing the instituted changes and their analysis thereafter, all these changes are deliberately aiming cross-pollination of the officer cadre which will become conspicuous in every aspect; selection, training and posting,” told a source.

Further, a major course on the same lines is due in September which will include officers of mixed seniority and ranks. “It will have officers with minimum of 10 years service and a maximum of 30 years including those in Ranks of the Lieutenant Colonels to Brigadiers and equivalent ranking personnel from other services," said sources.

The steps are to shape up officers to “adapt, understand and hold an operational appointment.”

In case of the CORE, the programme will comprise panel discussions and lectures by 30 eminent speakers and subject matter experts from varied fields, curated around a unique different theme on each day.

The Changing Nature of Warfare, Globalisation and Interconnectedness, Lessons from recent ongoing Conflicts in the world, the impact of non-kinetic warfare, Cyber and Information Warfare, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems in the military are some of the topics that will be discussed.

India's armed forces are in for their biggest reorganisation since Independence as preparations to roll out the first Integrated Theatre Command (ITC) are in advanced stages. The US and China already deploy their forces under theatre structure.

At the helm of the joint tri-service organisation is HQ IDS, for higher management of defence in the Indian Armed forces, which leads multiple initiatives aimed at furthering the integration and jointness among the Services.

HD IDS is headed by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

The major reform at the Higher Defence Management level was initiated with the government forming the Department of Military Affairs in 2019 and the Chief of Defence Staff.