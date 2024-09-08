Indian Air Force to celebrate 92nd Raising Day in Chennai

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the tradition of hosting Air Force Day celebrations in various parts of the country, this year's Air Force Day parade and air display will take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on October 8.

This year marks the 92nd Raising Day of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will be the third occasion the celebrations are held outside Delhi. Previous celebrations were held in Chandigarh and Prayagraj in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

An official announcement stated that the IAF parade and fly-past will commence at 7:45 AM in Chennai.

Following the parade and fly-past, a grand airshow will be held over Marina Beach, showcasing the IAF’s frontline fighter jets, including the Rafale, Sukhoi, and Tejas.

The Akashganga skydiving display team will also perform aerial stunts, and the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators who will witness this historic occasion in Chennai.

This Raising Day will be held under the command of a new Air Chief, who is set to assume office at the end of this month. The Raising Day commemorates the establishment of the Air Force on October 8, 1932.