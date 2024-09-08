Manipur CM meets Governor again, demands control of unified command amid fresh violence

GUWAHATI: Amid ongoing speculation about his potential resignation due to persistent ethnic violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya for the second time in less than 24 hours on Sunday.

Singh submitted a memorandum requesting protection of the state’s territorial integrity and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, among other demands.

Sources said Singh also demanded that the Centre give adequate powers to state government by handing over unified command and not accede to the "separate administration" demand raised by the Kukis.

The SoO agreement was signed between the Union government, the Manipur government, and two umbrella organisations of Kuki insurgent groups in 2008 and extended periodically.

In a statement, the Raj Bhawan said the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues met the governor. However, neither the Raj Bhawan nor the chief minister shared the contents of the memorandum.

It was apparently prepared after Singh’s two meetings with a section of ministers and MLAs. Eighteen NDA legislators, who are believed to be close to Singh, accompanied him to Raj Bhawan.

This was the Manipur CM's second meeting with Governor Acharya in less than 24 hours. On Saturday evening, Singh had met with Acharya following a gathering with NDA ministers and MLAs, with 24 out of 53 NDA legislators in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police said the Assam Rifles deployed "a few anti-drone systems" in the fringe areas to repel any rogue drones.

"CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the state. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly,” the Manipur Police said.

"The state police have also started the process for procurement of anti-drone systems to enhance its security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively," it added.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which had subsided for four months, erupted again last week, leading to several drone bombings.

Security was heightened in the state on Sunday following the fresh bout of violence that left several people dead, officials said.

The situation was tense but under control, they said.

There have been some drone bombing attacks. One of them left two people dead and nine others injured. Long-range rockets were also fired.

An elderly priest was killed when suspected militants fired a rocket that landed at the residential compound of former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng Singh in the Moirang area of Bishnupur district two days ago. Five others were also injured.

Singh on Sunday handed over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Ngangbam Surbala Devi, who lost her life in a drone bombing attack.

"While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times," he said.

The ongoing ethnic conflict, which began on May 3 of the previous year, has claimed over 230 lives and displaced approximately 60,000 people.