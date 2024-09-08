Raut says Fadnavis can't read Sharad Pawar's mind 'even after 100 births', targets Shah; BJP retorts

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis won't be able to read Sharad Pawar's mind even after 100 births and targeted Union minister Amit Shah, prompting a counter by BJP's Ashish Shelar.

While Raut made jibes at Shah over his visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol, Shelar demanded an apology from Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the ex-chief minister had stopped public celebrations during the Ganesh festival, citing COVID-19.

Raut's remarks against Fadnavis came days after the deputy CM claimed that Sharad Pawar had shortlisted three to four names for the CM's post ahead of the state elections, but Thackeray was not one of them.

Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Congerss, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have said that they would contest the Maharashtra polls, likely to be held in October or November, as one unit.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "In 2019, did Fadnavis know what Sharad Pawar was thinking and planning? Even if he is born 100 times, Fadnavis will fail to fathom what goes on in Sharad Pawar's head. If there is any courage left with the ruling dispensation in the state, they should give a call for the election."

Sharad Pawar was instrumental in the creation of MVA to keep the BJP, then the single-largest party, out of power after the 2019 state polls.

Raut alleged that PM Narendra Modi and Shah orchestrated the splits in parties in Maharashtra and "even within families leading these parties."

The allegation has come in the wake of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's recent statement that society frowns upon people who break their families.

Ajit Pawar made the statement during a rally in Gadchiroli, where he tried to discourage party leader and state minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram's daughter Bhagyashri from crossing over to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).