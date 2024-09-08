Uttar Pradesh man forced to sell three-year-old son to pay hospital bills, five arrested

KUSHINAGAR: A man in Uttar Pradesh was reportedly forced to "sell" his three-year-old son to cover hospital fees and secure the release of his wife and newborn child, according to officials. The incident, which caused widespread outrage, led to the arrest of five individuals, including a couple who took the child.

Harish Patel, a daily wage worker from Barwa Patti, sought medical care at a private hospital for his wife's delivery. When he was unable to pay the hospital bill, the hospital staff refused to allow his wife and newborn to leave.

Desperate for funds, Patel agreed to a fraudulent adoption arrangement for his three-year-old son in exchange for a few thousand rupees on Friday. Once the police were informed, they promptly launched an investigation and arrested five people: middleman Amresh Yadav, adoptive parents Bhola Yadav and his wife Kalawati, a fake doctor named Tara Kushwaha, and a hospital helper, Suganti.

Additionally, a police constable who allegedly neglected to act on the case has been removed from active duty and reassigned to police lines. Fortunately, the child was safely rescued and has been reunited with his parents, according to Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.