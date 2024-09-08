Uttarakhand govt orders probe over gangster being conferred religious title in Almora jail

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has launched an investigation into the matter of gangster don Prakash Pandey, currently serving a life term in Almora Jail being conferred a religious title by a group of individuals. Prakash Pandey is a former associate of underworld don Chhota Rajan.

According to a government statement released on Sunday, Special Secretary Riddhim Aggarwal has appointed Yashwant Chauhan, Additional Inspector General Prison Administration and Reform Services, as the investigating officer to probe the incident.

"The investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the religious initiation and determine if any rules or regulations were violated," said Yashwant Chauhan, Investigating Officer.

The government has set a deadline of seven days for the submission of the investigation report, according to an official communique.

Reliable sources have indicated that the ongoing investigation by Juna Akhara and the police department may lead to action against jail officials, staff, and saints involved in the controversial incident. Juna Akhara has launched an investigation into the controversial initiation of underworld don Prakash Pandey, citing concerns about criminal elements in religious institutions. A seven-member committee will probe the matter. The move comes amidst growing concerns about the influence of criminal elements in religious institutions.

Mahant Hari Giri said, "The saints who initiated Prakash Pandey as a religious leader will also be investigated. If the investigation reveals that any saint accepted money to make PP a Mahant, they will be expelled from the Akhara."Giri's statement comes after PP was reportedly initiated as a religious leader and made the head of several temples on September 5. However, the jail administration denied any such activity took place within the premises.