23-year-old Indian student sets Guinness world record with world's smallest vacuum cleaner

Tapala Nadamuni, a 23-year-old student from India, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the world's smallest vacuum cleaner. His innovative device, which measures just 0.65 cm (0.25 in) less than the width of a pinkie nail surpasses the previous record by 0.2 cm.

According to a report published on September 3, the vacuum cleaner's size is determined by the shortest axis of its body, excluding the dimensions of the handle and power cord. Nadamuni, who had previously held the record in 2020 with a 1.76-cm vacuum, spent two years refining his design after facing multiple rejections in his attempts to reclaim the title.

To achieve this, Nadamuni developed a completely new design, producing over 50 schematic diagrams to ensure precision and adherence to the required standards. The vacuum cleaner is primarily constructed from a refillable ballpoint pen, with small additions of plastic and metal components. It features a tiny rotating fan powered by a four-volt vibration motor, which creates the suction needed to pick up dust particles.

Despite initial challenges in achieving sufficient suction, Nadamuni made several adjustments to his design after encountering issues during testing. The vacuum cleaner, when connected to a power source, produces a whirring sound and effectively collects dust, which can then be emptied from the device.