BHU research scholar reaches out to SC/ST commission over alleged casteist remark by professor

LUCKNOW: A Dalit research scholar belonging to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) approached the National SC/ST Commission with a complaint against a senior professor for allegedly throwing a partially consumed samosa at him and hurling casteist slurs related to his during a meeting.

The incident occurred on May 30 when Shivam Kumar, a research student, was undergoing a viva for upgradation from Junior Research Fellow (JRF) to Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in the Anatomy department of Ayurveda faculty. The hall was occupied by senior professors and other research scholars. The professors and the external expert were seated together at a single table.

During the refreshment session, Shivam captured a group photograph with his phone. Infuriated by the action, a senior professor allegedly hurled his half-eaten samosa at Shivam and abused him with a casteist slur, questioning his etiquette for taking photographs of someone while consuming food.

Miffed over the incident, Shivam approached the university administration and lodged a complaint regarding the incident with the university authorities, including the dean of students.

However, no action was initiated so far in this matter. After receiving no response from the university, he took the issue to the National SC/ST Commission on August 30. On being contacted on Monday, the dean of students Prof AK Nema said that the matter was referred to the dean of Ayurveda faculty for resolution. Despite multiple attempts, the dean of Ayurveda faculty, Prof PK Goswami remained incommunicado.