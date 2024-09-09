Clip of unresponsive jackal being dragged surfaces after wild canid attack in MP's Khandwa

KHANDWA: A video has surfaced online of a man dragging an unresponsive Indian jackal by a string tied around its neck in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district after a wild canid bit five persons.

While a forest official on Sunday said they were verifying the clip, some locals claimed the jackal was captured by villagers on the spot but later became unresponsive and when they left it there, the animal ran away in a forest.

The clip has emerged on social media at a time when an invasion of wolves is keeping the forest authorities on their toes in the Bahraich district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

A wild dog-like animal attacked three men and two women sleeping out in the open in the early hours of Friday at Malgaon village in the tribal-dominated Khalwa tehsil, located 20 kilometres from Khandwa.

“We have also come across the video clip in which an unresponsive Indian jackal is being dragged. We are verifying it,” East Kalibheet Sub-Divisional Officer of Forests Sandeep Waskale told PTI over the phone.

Malgaon residents told officials that the animal was captured on the spot but became unresponsive.

When they left it for a while, the jackal darted into a wooded patch near a river, the official said citing the locals' version.