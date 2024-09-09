India plans to bring more cheetahs from Kenya

NEW DELHI: India has renewed its interest in bringing a fresh batch of cheetahs from Kenya, a country in the northern hemisphere with seasonal patterns similar to that of India, officials said.

The move comes after India faced hiccups in conservation of cheetahs brought from southern hemisphere countries, such as South Africa and Namibia as a few of the big cats died.

India has agreed to sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kenya. A draft of the MoU has been sent to the legal and treaties division of the Ministry of External Affairs for vetting.

Sourcing 8-10 cheetahs from Kenya was put on hold after that country changed stance in February this year. “We were ready to sign an MoU, but a last-minute change of mind on the Kenyan side led to putting the process on hold,” said a senior officer from the team that visited Kenya in August.

Earlier, Kenyan delegates visited Kuno National Park and showed satisfaction over veterinary and conservation arrangements. “They want provisions in the MoU about long-term support from our premier institutes like Wildlife Institute of India, which include regular training of forest staff and setting up of institutions to enhance conservation efforts in Kenya,” the officer said.