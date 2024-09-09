Jharkhand Congress and JMM MLAs in regular contact but no place to accommodate in BJP, claims Assam CM

RANCHI: Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that many of the MLAs from Jharkhand Congress and JMM are in regular contact with him, but there are no enough places in BJP to accommodate them.

"It is really difficult to accommodate everyone in the party. Taking names in public will upset our MLAs as to why I am considering other names from their seats," he claimed.

Notably, former Minister and Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey has recently alleged that Biswa Sarma had tried to give him an offer to destabilise the State government two years ago, but he refused.

Referring to the statement made by CM Hemant Soren apprehending that he might be hanged by the BJP government, Himanta said "God should give him a long life. The country needs him. Why will he be hanged? May God give a long life to Hemant Soren," he claimed reportedly.

"The country needs him. We only want him to throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators. Our only expectation from him is that those who died while dreaming of becoming excise constables should be given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Give a job to one member of the family,” he said.

On Hemant Soren holding Corona vaccine responsible for the death of 12 aspirants who lost their lives during the run organised to compete for the post of excise constables in Jharkhand, Himanta said, “Hemant Soren too had taken the vaccine and he is safe even today."

"Deaths of the youth in the race for constable recruitment should be investigated. Before the investigation, they should be given compensation on humanitarian grounds and a family member should get a job,” he alleged.

On the question of giving any particular task to former Chief Minister Champai Soren for the upcoming elections, the Assam CM said that Champai Soren has his own working style.

“We have asked him to start campaigning for the party in his own style. We have not set any rules for him. He is a seasoned leader and he knows his job,” said the BJP leader.