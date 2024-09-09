Muslim Principal arrested for deleting Ganesh Chaturthi's post from Kota school's WhatsApp group.

KOTA (Rajasthan): A government school principal was arrested after he allegedly deleted Ganesh Chaturthi greetings posted on a school WhatsApp group, sparking protests from villagers, officials reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in Laturi village, where residents gathered outside the government senior higher secondary school demanding the removal of Principal Shafi Mohammed Ansari. According to officials, Ansari deleted posts featuring Lord Ganesh's image from the school's WhatsApp group, which includes parents and teachers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Nadar stated that the controversy began when a villager shared a Ganesh Chaturthi greeting in the group, named the School Management Development Committee (SMDC). Ansari allegedly deleted the post. Two hours later, a school teacher posted a similar greeting, which the principal also deleted.

This action led to demonstrations by villagers outside the school, who demanded Ansari's removal for allegedly disturbing communal harmony. Officers from the Bapawar Police Station, including Station House Officer (SHO) Uttam Singh, arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Ansari was subsequently arrested under Section 127 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for allegedly disrupting communal harmony. However, he was granted bail and released later that evening. SHO Uttam Singh noted that the situation in the village remained calm and peaceful.