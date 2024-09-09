People with skills sidelined in India: Rahul Gandhi

WASHINGTON: Millions of people with skills are being sidelined in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in Dallas, Texas, and referred to Eklavya from Mahabharata, who had to chop off his thumb on his guru's demand.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that India does not lack skills, it lacks respect for skills.

"Have you heard of the Eklavya story? If you want to understand what is happening in India, it is millions and millions of Eklavya stories every single day.

People with skills are being sidelined; they are not being allowed to operate or thrive, and this is happening everywhere," the official X account of the Congress quoted Gandhi as saying.

In the Mahabharata, Dronacharya, an expert in military warfare, asks Ekalavya, who is from a tribal community, for the impossible sacrifice of his right thumb as guru dakshina' when he seeks to learn archery from him.

"Many people say that India has a problem with skills. I don't think India has a problem with skills. I think India does not have respect for people who possess skills," Gandhi said.

In his address, Gandhi asserted that India's potential can be unleashed by respecting skills and supporting people with skills financially and technologically.

"You won't unleash India's power by empowering just 1-2 per cent of the population," he said.