Power Games | Nitish presses ally BJP for early Bihar assembly polls

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar wants the state assembly elections to be advanced. The term of the present state assembly ends in November next year. But Nitish wants the election to be held early next year, preferably along with the election for the Delhi state assembly, if possible.

The Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held either in late January or the first week of February. According to sources, Nitish is keen to improve his party’s assembly tally, which has fallen steadily over the last three elections from 115 seats in 2010 to 71 in 2015 down to 43 seats in the current assembly.

The JD(U) had attributed the steep fall in its numbers in the last assembly elections to the presence of a large number of candidates of Chirag Paswan’s party against his candidates. There were also murmurs of the BJP, which was Nitish’s ally, lending support to Chirag’s candidates. Sources in the JD(U) said the party does not want a similar situation to arise in the next election.

Pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor plans to launch a political party – Jan Suraaj – on Gandhi Jayanti next month. One of the reasons for the JD(U)’s move for an early election is to deny Kishor a chance to play the spoiler. Nitish feels that the JD(U)’s numbers in the current assembly do not reflect the party’s strength in the state and its performance in the last election was an aberration that needs to be corrected.