Punjab doctors begin 3-day strike, patients suffer due to suspended OPD services

PATIALA/HOSHIARPUR: Government doctors in Punjab on Monday suspended outpatient department (OPD) services for three hours across the state to press for their demands, including reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme and adequate security measures for healthcare workers.

The protest, being held under the banner of Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, will continue till September 11 in district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres, said the protesting doctors.

Many patients visiting these government hospitals were inconvenienced as the OPD services remained suspended from 8 am to 11 am.

However, emergency services continued.

President of PCMS Association (Patiala unit) Dr Sumeet Singh said the reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme (ACP) is one of the main demands of the protesting doctors.

Unlike other departments, doctors do not have many avenues of promotion through the course of their career, which was compensated through the annual career progression scheme. But it was halted in 2021, Singh said.

The ACP scheme provides financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

The association is also demanding adequate safety measures for healthcare professionals at hospitals and recruitment of more medical officers.

Another protesting doctor in Patiala insisted upon the need for tightening of security in the government health facilities across the state.

The doctors' association pointed out a Sunday night incident in which a woman doctor, who was eight-month pregnant, was manhandled by two unidentified men at the Community Health Centre at Dhakoli in Mohali and fled with syringes and injections. The police have registered a case in this regard.