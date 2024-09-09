Rahul on 3-day US visit, says looking forward to ‘insightful conversations’

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has begun his three-day visit to the United States on Sunday, during which he will hold “meaningful discussions and insightful conversations” to further strengthen the bond between India and America.

“I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I have received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post, adding, “I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations.”

The Congress MP was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora.

On the course of the visit, Gandhi will hold meetings and interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas. In Dallas, Gandhi will interact with students of Texas University, academicians, and community people.

“We will have a large community gathering. We will meet some technocrats and also have a dinner with the leaders from the Dallas area,” Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will travel to Washington DC, where they plan to hold similar interactions with a variety of people, including think-tanks, national press club and others.

Controversy last year

During his six-day US visit last year, Rahul Gandhi had sparked a controversy with his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Parliament building and the alleged attacks on constitutional values and minorities in India. In San Francisco, he said there are people in India who think they know more than God and PM Modi is “one such specimen.”