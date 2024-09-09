Signboards barring non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims fuels tension in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Signboards banning the entry of “non-Hindus” and hawkers have been reportedly installed outside several villages in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, prompting the state police to launch a probe, even as Muslim organisations raised concerns over the increasing number of cases targeting the community, The Hindustan Times reported.

“It is prohibited for non-Hindus/Rohingya Muslims and hawkers to do business/roam around in the village. If found anywhere in the village, punitive action will be taken,” the text on the signboard installed outside the Nyalsu village, written in Hindi, read, according to the HT report. It claimed the directive had come from the gram sabha.

Though it was not immediately known when were the signboards put up outside the villages, the issue came to light after two Muslim delegations — from the Muslim Seva Sangathan and AIMIM — called on director general of police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar on September 5 and conveyed their concerns over rising anti-minority incidents in the Himalayan state, the report noted.

DGP Abhinav Kumar said he has ordered local police and intelligence units to ascertain reports of such boards being installed in multiple villages. Rudraprayag circle officer Prabodh Kumar Ghildiyal confirmed that they have removed several signboards and were trying to identify the culprits who put them up.