Surat police arrest 27 persons for alleged stone pelting on Ganesh Pandal

AHMEDABAD: Surat police in a swift action carried out a search operation in the Sayedpura area and arrested 27 miscreants, who are alleged to be involved in stone pelting on the Ganesh Pandal in the area on Sunday night.

According to an eyewitness, a few children were playing near the Ganesh Pandal, which triggered the violence. These children returned to their homes, and a few minutes later a group of people came to the Pandal and started stone pelting on the Pandal and fled away from the scene.

Sources said miscreants were minor and they had come in an auto-rickshaw from a distance. Post this incident a group had rushed and started pelting stones, Police had to resort to tear gas and lathi charge to disperse mobs.

The stone-pelting news spread and within a few minutes, hundreds of people reached the Sayedpura police station and Gheroed the police station.

Sources told the media that the crowd was angry and chanted Ganpati songs, it was a hard time for the police to control protestors.