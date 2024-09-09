Tension grips MP town over stone-pelting

BHOPAL: Tension prevailed in the communally sensitive Ratlam city of western Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night following allegations of stone-pelting on a Ganesh idol procession.

Angry over the alleged stone-pelting on the procession in the communally sensitive Mochipura locality of Ratlam city, a mob gathered outside the Station Road police station, after which an FIR was lodged against unidentified accused in the matter, a police official said.

However, the mob instead of being satisfied with the police action, subsequently announced to travel through the same sensitive Mochipura locality with their religious flag.

The police tried to stop them and cautioned them, but the unruly mob did so and also indulged in stone-pelting in the sensitive area, damaging vehicles of families of the minority community. The police used force, cane-charged and fired tear gas to disperse them.