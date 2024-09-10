Nation

Air Force officer in J&K accuses wing commander of sexual assault; IAF says cooperating with police probe

Both the women officer and the Wing Commander are presently based in Srinagar.
Image used for representational purposes.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is cooperating with the local police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam in probing a complaint of alleged sexual assault that was lodged by a woman flying officer against a Wing Commander, an IAF official said.

A first information report or FIR has reportedly been filed in the case by the local police after the women officer of the IAF filed the complaint against the senior officer. Both the women officer and the Wing Commander are presently based in Srinagar.

"We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official said.

