Anusandhan National Research Foundation launches major research overhaul

NEW DELHI: Despite the fact that a large majority of students are enrolled in public universities and colleges, these institutions frequently lack the necessary research infrastructure and capabilities.

To address this issue, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) was established under the ANRF Act of 2023, aiming to tackle the long-standing problem often referred to as the "missing middle" in India’s research landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the inaugural meeting of the ANRF Governing Body on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India's research sector.

Drawing inspiration from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), the ANRF seeks to significantly enhance research infrastructure and capabilities. At the inaugural meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the urgent need to remove obstacles within the country's research ecosystem and called for setting ambitious goals focused on innovative, localized solutions to real-world problems.

He underscored the necessity of upgrading and standardizing institutions and proposed the creation of a domain expert list and a central dashboard to monitor R&D activities nationwide. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of scientific monitoring of research resources and reassured the scientific community of continued support.

Highlighting the success of Atal Tinkering Labs, the Prime Minister suggested implementing a grading system for these labs and encouraged research in key areas such as environmental solutions, EV battery materials, and lab-grown diamonds. The Governing Body discussed launching a hub-and-spoke model to pair universities with emerging research capabilities with established institutions for mentorship. They also outlined ANRF’s strategic goals of advancing India’s global positioning, bridging academia and industry, and driving innovation in priority areas like EV mobility, advanced materials, and sustainable agriculture.