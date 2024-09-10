Can jailed MP Er Rashid’s party spring surprise in Assembly elections in J&K?

SRINAGAR: After his big win in the Lok Sabha polls, can jailed MP Er Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) repeat its feat in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir election — the first poll post abrogation of Article 370.
Er Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since August 2019, achieved a remarkable victory in the Baramulla LS seat by defeating two political heavyweights – former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former minister and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.
Buoyed by Er Rashid’s victory, which surprised everybody, including political pandits and his detractors, his party AIP is now contesting the Assembly polls with greater vigour and political acceptability.
Er Rashid’s son Abrar Rashid, who is leading the party’s poll campaign, said the AIP, which does not have a formal organisational structure, would field candidates in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.
Many disgruntled leaders of other parties have joined the party to contest on AIP’s ticket. Among the prominent faces who joined the party include former MLAs Shoiab Lone, who quit Azad’s DPAP, and Yasir Reshi, who quit the Peoples Conference.
Besides, prominent businessman and former Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq also joined the party and would contest from Ganderbal Assembly seat against Omar Abdullah.
AIP chief spokesman Inam-un-Nabi told this newspaper that the party would be contesting about 40-42 seats out of 47 in Kashmir and fielding candidates on 5-8 seats in the Jammu region. He said the party is receiving tremendous response during roadshows and poll rallies in all parts of the Valley.
“We recently held poll rallies in all south Kashmir districts, including Shopian, Anantag, Kulgam and Pulwama, and there was tremendous response from people in once PDP bastions. People are looking towards AIP as an alternative to J&K’s traditional parties,” Inam said.
Encouraged by Er Rashid’s win in LS polls in response to their election rallies, Inam said that the party will spring a surprise in the polls. “We are hopeful of good showing as people have lost faith in the traditional parties for their deceitful politics,” he said.
In its poll manifesto, the AIP promised release of prisoners and repeal of PSA and UAPA.