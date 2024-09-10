Can jailed MP Er Rashid’s party spring surprise in Assembly elections in J&K?

SRINAGAR: After his big win in the Lok Sabha polls, can jailed MP Er Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) repeat its feat in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir election — the first poll post abrogation of Article 370.

Er Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since August 2019, achieved a remarkable victory in the Baramulla LS seat by defeating two political heavyweights – former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former minister and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.

Buoyed by Er Rashid’s victory, which surprised everybody, including political pandits and his detractors, his party AIP is now contesting the Assembly polls with greater vigour and political acceptability.

Er Rashid’s son Abrar Rashid, who is leading the party’s poll campaign, said the AIP, which does not have a formal organisational structure, would field candidates in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.