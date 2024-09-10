CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support at Delhi AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The general secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) Sitaram Yechury is under treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for about two weeks. He was admitted to the hospital on August 19 due to a pneumonia-like chest infection.
A statement issued by the party on Tuesday said that Yechury is in the intensive care unit (ICU), being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection, on respiratory support. 'A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time," read the statement.
In his health update released by the party on September 6, the CPM said that the leader (72) is being treated for a severe lung infection and there is a positive response to the treatment.
"Comrade Sitaram’s condition is stable," stated the update. Yechury was active on social media despite his health conditions till August 29.
On August 22, he posted a six-minute long video on 'X' after the demise of former chief minister of West Bengal and noted communist leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya.
"It’s my loss that I was not able to physically attend this memorial meeting and pay my homage to Com. Buddhadev Bhattacharya.
It’s most unfortunate that I had to connect from AIIMS to convey my feelings, emotions and revolutionary Lal Salaam to Buddho da," his post read.
A day later, he welcomed the move of Congress, National Conference and CPM coming together for elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
"This is a welcome development. The declaration that all doors are open for everyone upholding Insaniyat, Jammuriyat & Kashmiriyat to work together for the interests of J&K is significant. Together all patriots must ensure Union Home Minister’s commitment to restore statehood of J&K is realised," Yechury posted.
He has been a member of the Politburo of the CPM since 1992. Previously, he was a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017. He joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in 1974. A year later, he joined the party.
His last message on the social media platform was on August 29 in which he paid condolences to noted lawyer AG Noorani.
"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, an extraordinary intellect of Constitutional, legal matters. He invited me and fed me Biriyani that he made at his flat in Mumbai, way back in 1993 after reading my small pamphlet ‘What is this Hindu Rashtra’ an expose of Golwalkar’s ideology. Since then Ghafoor has been a close friend. Deepest Condolences to his family members and friends," he posted.