CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support at Delhi AIIMS

In his health update released by the party on September 6, the CPM said that the leader (72) is being treated for a severe lung infection and there is a positive response to the treatment.

"Comrade Sitaram’s condition is stable," stated the update. Yechury was active on social media despite his health conditions till August 29.

On August 22, he posted a six-minute long video on 'X' after the demise of former chief minister of West Bengal and noted communist leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya.

"It’s my loss that I was not able to physically attend this memorial meeting and pay my homage to Com. Buddhadev Bhattacharya.

It’s most unfortunate that I had to connect from AIIMS to convey my feelings, emotions and revolutionary Lal Salaam to Buddho da," his post read.

A day later, he welcomed the move of Congress, National Conference and CPM coming together for elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

"This is a welcome development. The declaration that all doors are open for everyone upholding Insaniyat, Jammuriyat & Kashmiriyat to work together for the interests of J&K is significant. Together all patriots must ensure Union Home Minister’s commitment to restore statehood of J&K is realised," Yechury posted.

He has been a member of the Politburo of the CPM since 1992. Previously, he was a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017. He joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in 1974. A year later, he joined the party.