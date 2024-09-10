CRPF battalions to replace units of Assam Rifles in violence-hit Manipur

NEW DELHI: Two fresh battalions of CRPF each comprising 1,000 personnel will replace a few unit of Assam Rifles units in ethnic violence-hit Manipur as directed by Centre.

Battalion number 58 from Warangal in Telangana and Battalion number 112 from Latehar in Jharkhand will be moved.

Sources in the CRPF said that the first unit will have its headquarter in Kangvai (Churachandpur) in Manipur and the second unit will be stationed around Imphal.

The officials said, the decision to move CRPF battalions has been taken following the withdrawal of two Assam Rifles battalions from Manipur for operational duties in Jammu and Kashmir and a few other parts of the Northeast.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered that all the companies (about 6 each) of these new two battalions will be deployed in various parts of the violence-hit Manipur witnessing ethnic conflict since May last year, claiming more than 200 lives so far.