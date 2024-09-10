‘Make in India’ diagnostic kits for early detection of Alzheimer’s and cancer launched

NEW DELHI: ‘Make in India’ diagnostic tools for early detection of critical diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer and gastrointestinal disorders were launched on Tuesday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already permitted the use of these indigenous in-vitro biomarkers, which were officially launched on Tuesday and will be manufactured in Kochi, Kerala.

It will be available in all laboratories by the end of the month.

“This pioneering collaboration under the 'Make in India' Initiative introduces advanced biomarkers for early disease detection. It is a groundbreaking development in India’s healthcare sector with the introduction of Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLEIA) technology,” said John Thomas, Managing Director of Agape Diagnostics Ltd., a leading In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) company that delivers high-quality diagnostic solutions across the healthcare spectrum.

“This advancement, part of the 'Make in India' initiative, marks a significant milestone in the indigenous manufacturing of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, specifically designed for early detection of critical diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer and gastrointestinal disorders,” he added.

For these biomarkers, Agappe collaborated with Fujirebio Holdings Inc., Japan, a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic solutions.

Bhaskar Mallady, CEO of Agappe Diagnostics, said, “The efficacy of these biomarkers would depend on the type of disease one is dealing with. For neuro biomarkers for Alzheimer's, the efficacy would be to help identify the patients very early so that doctors could devise ways to treat those patients.”

“In the case of biomarkers, which are into cancer, a doctor can screen and diagnose and monitor the progress. Thus making a huge impact in improving and saving the lives of the people who have cancer. These biomarkers will impact the diagnosis and therapy model overall,” he said in this paper.

He said Alzheimer's patients have to go through MRI and CT scans for diagnosis traditionally, but with these biomarkers, doctors can quickly identify the disease.