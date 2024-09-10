Naval might: 2 anti-submarine warfare ships launched at Cochin Shipyard

NEW DELHI: In a move to upgrade to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the Indian navy on Monday launched the fourth and fifth ships of the 8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft project. The ships, Malpe and Mulki , were built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi.

“In keeping with the maritime traditions, the two ships were launched by Mrs Vijaya Srinivas in the presence of Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Mahe class of ships will be equipped with indigenously developed, state-of-the-art underwater sensors. They are envisaged to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters as well as low-intensity maritime operations and mine laying operations.

“The ASW SWC ships are 78 m long and displacement is approx 900 tons. They can achieve a maximum speed of 25 knots with endurance of up to 1800 nautical miles,” tne Navy said.

Contracts for Sixteen Anti Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) ships for construction of eight ships each from CSL, Kochi and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata respectively were signed in April 2019.

The delivery schedule of the ships was delayed as the MoD then said that delivery was “to commence from October 22, with two ships per year subsequently, by each shipyard.”

In view of India’s vast coastline of 7516.6 kilometer with 12 major ports, 184 minor ports and 1197 Island territories, coastal surveillance for ASW operations is considered critical.

Induction of these specialised ships with lower draught would significantly enhance coastal shallow water anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy with improved performance of weapons, censors, hall mounted and towed Sonars.

“Simultaneous launch of these two ships highlights our strides in indigenous shipbuilding, towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Navy said.

“The ASW SWC ships will have over 80% indigenous content , thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country,” it said.

The Mahe class ASW Shallow Water Crafts have been named after ports of strategic importance along the coast of India , and will look to carry forward the glorious legacy of the erstwhile minesweepers which were their namesake.

Joint doctrine for Amphibious Ops

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan released India’s Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations on Monday. The event took place during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting. The Ministry of Defence said it “will provide guidance for conduct of Amphibious Operations in the complex military environment.”