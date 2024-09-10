Baby dies in womb after unattended pregnant woman lies on floor for over 27 hours; NHRC seeks report

RANCHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought report from the state government within two weeks over the death of baby in womb due to medical negligence at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Reportedly, the mother was being made to lie on the floor due in hospital’s labour room for over 27 hours of unavailability of bed at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. The pregnant woman was referred to MGM Hospital, largest government hospital in the Kolhan region of Jharkhand, by a Community Health Centre for better medical care.

The commission had taken suo-motto cognisance of the case. It has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand calling for a detailed report in the matter. The report is also expected to include details regarding the status of the mother's health status and availability of beds as well as other facilities in the government hospitals. The report should also mention if any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family by the authorities, it said.

The pregnant woman arrived at the hospital at 8 am on August 31, but faced lack of medical attention and neglect. No action was taken to remove the deceased fetus or provide appropriate care even after doctors finding the condition.

Her husband, Aryan Ho, pleaded with the doctors to at least remove the dead foetus in order to save his wife’s life, but no heed was paid. However, the situation changed only after a social activist intervened and lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent and raised the issue in public.