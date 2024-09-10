SC orders U'khand Medical College to release original documents of MBBS students

NEW DELHI: In a relief to 91 students, the Supreme Court has ordered a medical college in Uttarakhand to release their original documents withheld by the institute for non-payment of fee arrears.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Gaurav Agarwal and advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for the doctors, that the students will neither be able to register themselves as medical practitioner nor can take up examinations for higher studies for lack of original documents.

The bench, which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ordered Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences College at Dehradun in Uttarakhand to release the documents on payment of Rs 7.5 lakh to students who have completed their MBBS course and the requisite internship.

The students will have to give an undertaking that they will be paying the remaining fee arrears, the top court said on Monday.