Shah steps in to check Mahayuti’s Maha crisis, calls for united show

Also, the meeting discussed that the state assembly elections would be a very close contest, and therefore, the person who can win should be given the ticket and fielded, he added.

Winnability is the only criterion when allocating tickets in the elections. The alliance partners were asked to convene a meeting of the respective party ministers, MLA and leaders and strictly warn them not to air anything that would damage the prospect of the alliance in elections.

The perception is very important, and Mahayuti should not lose that battle. The reason for the changing constitutions and ending reservations narrative by Oppositions had damaged the BJP and its alliance partners in a big way in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, minor errors should be avoided, the source went on to say. The meeting, the source said, was informed that the CM face should only be discussed after the election result.