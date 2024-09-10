Some elements creating hurdles in India's development path, but they won't succeed: Bhagwat

PUNE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said some elements who don't want India to grow are creating hindrance in the path of its development.

However, there is no need to be scared as a similar situation prevailed during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but it was tackled using the power of "dharma" or religion and righteousness, Bhagwat said on Monday at the release of a book titled 'Tanjavarche Marathe', written by Dr Milind Paradkar.

He noted dharma does not mean just puja (rituals), but it is a broader concept that encompasses truth, compassion and 'tapascharya' (dedication).

The word 'Hindu' is an adjective that personifies acceptance of diversities, he said and emphasised India came into existence for a purpose and to push the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

In the past "external" invasions of India were largely visible so people were alert, but now they are manifesting in different forms, Bhagwat pointed out.